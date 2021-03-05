For Cutera Inc. [CUTR], Analyst sees a drop to $26. What next?

Cutera Inc. [NASDAQ: CUTR] slipped around -8.64 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.02 at the close of the session, down -24.93%. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Cutera, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $125 Million of Convertible Senior Notes.

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR), a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $125 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Cutera also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $25 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The notes will be general senior, unsecured obligations of Cutera and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Cutera’s common stock (“common stock”) or a combination of cash and shares of Cutera’s common stock, at Cutera’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

Cutera Inc. stock is now 7.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUTR Stock saw the intraday high of $33.22 and lowest of $25.01 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.80, which means current price is +15.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/24/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 150.23K shares, CUTR reached a trading volume of 2589719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cutera Inc. [CUTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUTR shares is $36.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Cutera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Cutera Inc. stock. On August 08, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for CUTR shares from 55 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cutera Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

How has CUTR stock performed recently?

Cutera Inc. [CUTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.16. With this latest performance, CUTR shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Cutera Inc. [CUTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.03, while it was recorded at 33.32 for the last single week of trading, and 19.92 for the last 200 days.

Cutera Inc. [CUTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cutera Inc. [CUTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.83 and a Gross Margin at +49.22. Cutera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.17.

Return on Total Capital for CUTR is now -27.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cutera Inc. [CUTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.65. Additionally, CUTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Cutera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Cutera Inc. [CUTR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cutera Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cutera Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cutera Inc. [CUTR]

There are presently around $420 million, or 92.20% of CUTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,659,915, which is approximately 2.707% of the company’s market cap and around 3.96% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,578,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.07 million in CUTR stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $34.83 million in CUTR stock with ownership of nearly 6.739% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cutera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Cutera Inc. [NASDAQ:CUTR] by around 1,701,712 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 1,396,095 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 13,041,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,139,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUTR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 550,241 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 602,209 shares during the same period.