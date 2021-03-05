Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] Revenue clocked in at $174.60 million, up 50.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE: ESTE] jumped around 0.43 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.01 at the close of the session, up 5.67%. The company report on March 5, 2021 that Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”), announced that its management team will host a conference call on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern (9:00 a.m. Central) to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and its outlook for 2021. Prepared remarks by Robert J. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Steven C. Collins, Executive Vice President of Operations, will be followed by a question and answer session. The Company intends to file its earnings press release for the period ended December 31, 2020, prior to the conference call.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call. A webcast will also be available through the Company website (www.earthstoneenergy.com). Please select “Events & Presentations” under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website and log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register.

Earthstone Energy Inc. stock is now 50.28% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ESTE Stock saw the intraday high of $8.96 and lowest of $7.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.75, which means current price is +58.61% above from all time high which was touched on 03/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 326.43K shares, ESTE reached a trading volume of 1208977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTE shares is $8.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Earthstone Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Earthstone Energy Inc. stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ESTE shares from 7 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Earthstone Energy Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESTE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ESTE stock performed recently?

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.25. With this latest performance, ESTE shares gained by 42.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 182.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.61 for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.17, while it was recorded at 7.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.80 for the last 200 days.

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.14. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for ESTE is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.17. Additionally, ESTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] managed to generate an average of $10,420 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Earthstone Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Earthstone Energy Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Earthstone Energy Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]

There are presently around $135 million, or 40.20% of ESTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTE stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 2,268,132, which is approximately 108.365% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; INVESTMENT COUNSELORS OF MARYLAND LLC, holding 1,592,182 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.75 million in ESTE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.56 million in ESTE stock with ownership of nearly 8.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Earthstone Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE:ESTE] by around 3,002,699 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,923,217 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 11,875,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,801,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTE stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 471,996 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,246,032 shares during the same period.