Friday, March 5, 2021
Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] Revenue clocked in at $2.59 billion, up 76.69% YTD: What's Next?

By Brandon Evans

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] gained 10.13% or 2.65 points to close at $28.80 with a heavy trading volume of 3917683 shares. The company report on February 17, 2021 that Continental Resources, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $26.40, the shares rose to $29.33 and dropped to $26.24, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLR points out that the company has recorded 68.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -317.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, CLR reached to a volume of 3917683 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLR shares is $21.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Continental Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $8 to $23. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Continental Resources Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Continental Resources Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CLR stock

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.22. With this latest performance, CLR shares gained by 51.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.10 for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.72, while it was recorded at 25.81 for the last single week of trading, and 16.88 for the last 200 days.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.70 and a Gross Margin at -5.20. Continental Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.95.

Return on Total Capital for CLR is now -2.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.49. Additionally, CLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] managed to generate an average of -$496,977 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Continental Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Continental Resources Inc. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -166.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

There are presently around $1,343 million, or 14.90% of CLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,421,908, which is approximately -11.348% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,101,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.27 million in CLR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $96.71 million in CLR stock with ownership of nearly -33.35% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Continental Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR] by around 11,069,353 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 14,789,021 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 25,504,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,363,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLR stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,262,433 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,243,596 shares during the same period.

