Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Stock trading around $24.14 per share: What’s Next?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] surged by $0.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.22 during the day while it closed the day at $24.14. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on February 26, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74443.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 0.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNK stock has inclined by 56.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 64.78% and gained 38.66% year-on date.

The market cap for CNK stock reached $2.90 billion, with 117.01 million shares outstanding and 98.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 5763338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $19.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46.

CNK stock trade performance evaluation

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 18.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.18 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.63, while it was recorded at 23.43 for the last single week of trading, and 14.48 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.41 and a Gross Margin at +17.69. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Total Capital for CNK is now 9.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 235.08. Additionally, CNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 218.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] managed to generate an average of $8,646 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -183.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,671 million, or 95.20% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,021,187, which is approximately 1269.093% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,284,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.55 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $250.75 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 8.215% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 34,838,726 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 21,382,280 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 54,435,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,656,661 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,531,972 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 10,315,312 shares during the same period.