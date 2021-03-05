Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] moved up 4.93: Why It’s Important

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CDTX] gained 4.93% or 0.11 points to close at $2.34 with a heavy trading volume of 1392304 shares. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, being held virtually March 9-10, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com.

It opened the trading session at $2.21, the shares rose to $2.38 and dropped to $2.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDTX points out that the company has recorded -23.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -80.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 900.16K shares, CDTX reached to a volume of 1392304 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $2 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CDTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for CDTX stock

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, CDTX shares dropped by -12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.02 for Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.49. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.47.

Return on Total Capital for CDTX is now -70.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.99. Additionally, CDTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX] managed to generate an average of -$604,294 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDTX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [CDTX]

There are presently around $57 million, or 59.80% of CDTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDTX stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 3,739,704, which is approximately -0.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BELLEVUE GROUP AG, holding 2,822,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.61 million in CDTX stocks shares; and 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.7 million in CDTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CDTX] by around 1,527,943 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 4,074,754 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 18,706,189 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,308,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDTX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 601,784 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,564,501 shares during the same period.