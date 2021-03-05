Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] moved down -5.76: Why It’s Important

Chiasma Inc. [NASDAQ: CHMA] loss -5.76% on the last trading session, reaching $3.76 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Chiasma to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that management will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, which is being held Tuesday, March 9th – Wednesday, March 10th, 2021.

The presentation will be available on demand on H.C. Wainwright’s conference portal beginning at 7:00 am on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021.

Chiasma Inc. represents 61.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $215.07 million with the latest information. CHMA stock price has been found in the range of $3.59 to $4.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, CHMA reached a trading volume of 5746218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Chiasma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Chiasma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CHMA stock. On January 17, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for CHMA shares from 5.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chiasma Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2150.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

Trading performance analysis for CHMA stock

Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, CHMA shares dropped by -5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.20, while it was recorded at 3.89 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CHMA is now -61.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.73. Additionally, CHMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chiasma Inc. [CHMA] managed to generate an average of -$756,667 per employee.Chiasma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chiasma Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHMA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chiasma Inc. go to 46.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chiasma Inc. [CHMA]

There are presently around $148 million, or 72.00% of CHMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHMA stocks are: MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,736,296, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,240,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.94 million in CHMA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $15.04 million in CHMA stock with ownership of nearly -18.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chiasma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Chiasma Inc. [NASDAQ:CHMA] by around 4,600,307 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 6,507,415 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 28,223,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,331,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHMA stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 960,436 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,876,166 shares during the same period.