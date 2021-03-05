Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] Stock trading around $281.99 per share: What’s Next?

Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE: BURL] gained 11.19% on the last trading session, reaching $281.99 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results.

Announces New 2,000 Store Target.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

On a GAAP basis, total sales increased 4%, net income was $156 million, and diluted EPS was $2.33.

Burlington Stores Inc. represents 66.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.88 billion with the latest information. BURL stock price has been found in the range of $278.10 to $296.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 492.01K shares, BURL reached a trading volume of 2376060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BURL shares is $273.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BURL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Burlington Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Burlington Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $255, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BURL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Burlington Stores Inc. is set at 10.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for BURL in the course of the last twelve months was 1275.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for BURL stock

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.79. With this latest performance, BURL shares gained by 11.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 257.73, while it was recorded at 263.39 for the last single week of trading, and 218.82 for the last 200 days.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.49 and a Gross Margin at +39.07. Burlington Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.38.

Return on Total Capital for BURL is now 22.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 109.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 687.21. Additionally, BURL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 629.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL] managed to generate an average of $9,896 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Burlington Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Burlington Stores Inc. posted 3.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BURL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Burlington Stores Inc. go to 7.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Burlington Stores Inc. [BURL]

There are presently around $18,098 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BURL stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,627,080, which is approximately 2.804% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 6,438,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in BURL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.48 billion in BURL stock with ownership of nearly 0.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Burlington Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Burlington Stores Inc. [NYSE:BURL] by around 4,391,545 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 5,573,654 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 61,397,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,362,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BURL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,054,068 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,135,597 shares during the same period.