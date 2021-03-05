Beam Global [BEEM] Stock trading around $30.66 per share: What’s Next?

Beam Global [NASDAQ: BEEM] traded at a low on 03/04/21, posting a -16.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.66. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Beam Global Adds to Growing List of Utility Customers.

Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that a sixth utility has purchased an EV ARC™ 2020 system to provide sustainable off-grid EV charging for a pilot program aimed at assessing solutions for current and future needs. The California based utility joins Beam customers Baltimore Gas & Electric (BG&E), San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E), Southern Company/Georgia Power, Silicon Valley Power and Exelon Corporation.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Several large utilities have issued net-zero emissions plans. For example, Duke Energy, the largest electricity generator in the country, and Michigan-based DTE Energy have pledged to be at net-zero emissions by 2050. Southern Company, headquartered in Atlanta, is aiming for “low to no carbon” by mid-century. And PSEG, based in New Jersey, says it will cut its carbon 80 percent from 2005 levels by 2046, with “a vision” of net zero by 2050. Utilities are looking at emerging solutions to reduce their carbon footprints while addressing resiliency. Beam Global’s solar-powered EV charging and emergency power products provide a valuable tool towards utility’s long-term plans.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1288660 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Beam Global stands at 16.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.38%.

The market cap for BEEM stock reached $247.73 million, with 6.62 million shares outstanding and 6.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 709.98K shares, BEEM reached a trading volume of 1288660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beam Global [BEEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEEM shares is $57.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEEM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Beam Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beam Global is set at 6.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

How has BEEM stock performed recently?

Beam Global [BEEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.20. With this latest performance, BEEM shares dropped by -49.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 206.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.23 for Beam Global [BEEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.44, while it was recorded at 38.76 for the last single week of trading, and 26.31 for the last 200 days.

Beam Global [BEEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beam Global [BEEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -64.00 and a Gross Margin at -3.01. Beam Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -76.96.

Return on Total Capital for BEEM is now -92.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -216.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -235.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beam Global [BEEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.84. Additionally, BEEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beam Global [BEEM] managed to generate an average of -$112,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Beam Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

Earnings analysis for Beam Global [BEEM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beam Global posted -0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -180.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEEM.

Insider trade positions for Beam Global [BEEM]

There are presently around $75 million, or 30.70% of BEEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEEM stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,010,728, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 295,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.06 million in BEEM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.26 million in BEEM stock with ownership of nearly 522.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beam Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Beam Global [NASDAQ:BEEM] by around 1,767,036 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,093,285 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 419,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,440,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEEM stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,417,623 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 90,550 shares during the same period.