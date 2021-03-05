Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] gain 47.75% so far this year. What now?

Avid Bioservices Inc. [NASDAQ: CDMO] loss -21.65% or -4.71 points to close at $17.05 with a heavy trading volume of 2017172 shares. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Avid Bioservices Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Series E Convertible Preferred Stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend payment on the Company’s 10.50% Series E Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”).

The quarterly dividend on the Series E Preferred Stock is payable on April 1, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $21.75, the shares rose to $22.09 and dropped to $16.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDMO points out that the company has recorded 100.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -464.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 629.95K shares, CDMO reached to a volume of 2017172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDMO shares is $17.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDMO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Avid Bioservices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Avid Bioservices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on CDMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avid Bioservices Inc. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDMO in the course of the last twelve months was 202.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CDMO stock

Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.03. With this latest performance, CDMO shares dropped by -2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 156.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.53, while it was recorded at 20.55 for the last single week of trading, and 9.65 for the last 200 days.

Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.73 and a Gross Margin at +6.59. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Total Capital for CDMO is now -17.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.09. Additionally, CDMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO] managed to generate an average of -$47,144 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Avid Bioservices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avid Bioservices Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avid Bioservices Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avid Bioservices Inc. [CDMO]

There are presently around $655 million, or 71.70% of CDMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,845,408, which is approximately 0.276% of the company’s market cap and around 6.98% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,752,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.92 million in CDMO stocks shares; and SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P, currently with $42.76 million in CDMO stock with ownership of nearly 8.917% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avid Bioservices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Avid Bioservices Inc. [NASDAQ:CDMO] by around 10,189,488 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 4,732,353 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 23,523,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,445,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDMO stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,177,188 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 110,735 shares during the same period.