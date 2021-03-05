American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Stock trading around $27.69 per share: What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.33%. The company report on March 4, 2021 that American Eagle Outfitters Reports Fourth Quarter Results.

Aerie revenue up 25%, comp sales up 29%.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Digital revenue increased 35%, with Aerie up 75% and AE up 20%.

Over the last 12 months, AEO stock rose by 115.15%. The one-year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.39. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.62 billion, with 166.19 million shares outstanding and 154.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, AEO stock reached a trading volume of 11513229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $27.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $23 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $30, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on AEO stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AEO shares from 18 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 91.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.33. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 19.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.28 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.37, while it was recorded at 26.03 for the last single week of trading, and 15.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.28 and a Gross Margin at +31.18. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 15.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 128.29. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $4,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted -0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -180.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 4.17%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,751 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,694,487, which is approximately 1.149% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,386,409 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $370.67 million in AEO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $355.73 million in AEO stock with ownership of nearly 38.822% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE:AEO] by around 27,393,858 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 33,742,274 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 125,696,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,832,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEO stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,232,369 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,514,356 shares during the same period.