Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell -11.24% so far this year. What now?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] price plunged by -5.98 percent to reach at -$5.49. The company report on March 1, 2021 that Affirm Announces Early Lock-Up Release.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) (“Affirm” or the “Company”), announced a partial early lock-up release with respect to Affirm’s shares of Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (the “shares”), pursuant to the terms of certain lock-up agreements (“lock-up agreements”) entered into by certain of Affirm’s directors, officers, greater than 1% stockholders and other stockholders (other than current non-officer employees, former employees, consultants and independent contractors) with the underwriters of Affirm’s initial public offering.

Pursuant to the terms of the lock-up agreements, the restricted period will end with respect to 10% of the shares subject to each lockup agreement if certain share price and other conditions are met. The conditions for early release were satisfied on February 26, 2021. Accordingly, the Company estimates that up to 15.6 million shares will become eligible for sale in the public market at the open of trading on March 3, 2021.

A sum of 6065590 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.36M shares. Affirm Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $92.38 and dropped to a low of $83.93 until finishing in the latest session at $86.31.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Truist have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $142, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 9.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.44.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.79.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.95 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM], while it was recorded at 91.36 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +88.38. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now 7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.12. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.