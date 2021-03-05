9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] Is Currently -10.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.52%. The company report on March 1, 2021 that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Appoints Michael Rice to Board of Directors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage rare and unmet needs-focused gastroenterology company, announced the Company has appointed Michael Rice to its board of directors.

Mr. Rice is the president and co-founder of LifeSci Advisors, a life sciences investor relations consultancy, and the co-founder of LifeSci Capital, a research-driven investment bank. Previously, Michael was the co-head of health care investment banking at Canaccord Adams, where he was involved in debt and equity financing. Michael was also a Managing Director at ThinkEquity Partners where he was responsible for managing Healthcare Capital Markets, which included structuring and executing numerous transactions, many of which were firsts at ThinkEquity. Prior to that, Michael served as a Managing Director at Bank of America serving large hedge funds and private equity healthcare funds and earlier, he was a Managing Director at JPMorgan/Hambrecht & Quist.

Over the last 12 months, NMTR stock rose by 128.99%. The average equity rating for NMTR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $282.52 million, with 141.63 million shares outstanding and 116.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.39M shares, NMTR stock reached a trading volume of 7551857 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

NMTR Stock Performance Analysis:

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.52. With this latest performance, NMTR shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 128.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4339, while it was recorded at 1.5960 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8706 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NMTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. posted -0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NMTR.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84 million, or 31.20% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 25,716,755, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 13,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.07 million in NMTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.0 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly 839.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

38 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 32,352,191 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,519,939 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 26,846,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,718,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,184,106 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 424,020 shares during the same period.