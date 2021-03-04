Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE: SKT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.24% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.24%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. To Present at Citi’s 2021 Global Property CEO Conference.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) announced that it will participate March 9-11, 2021 in the Citi Global Property CEO Conference. The roundtable presentation by Stephen J. Yalof, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled for 7:30 AM Eastern time on Thursday, March 11, 2021. A live audio webcast can be accessed at investors.tangeroutlets.com. A replay will be available through Friday, March 19, 2021 and can also be accessed via the company’s website.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Over the last 12 months, SKT stock rose by 48.45%. The one-year Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -68.95. The average equity rating for SKT stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.65 billion, with 92.68 million shares outstanding and 91.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, SKT stock reached a trading volume of 17625716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKT shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKT stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.17.

SKT Stock Performance Analysis:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.24. With this latest performance, SKT shares gained by 23.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 211.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.36 for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.24, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 8.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.57 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.16.

Return on Total Capital for SKT is now 4.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 485.66. Additionally, SKT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 467.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] managed to generate an average of -$70,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

SKT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -266.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. go to 6.70%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [SKT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,240 million, or 86.80% of SKT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,438,383, which is approximately 4.997% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,928,210 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $242.43 million in SKT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $76.01 million in SKT stock with ownership of nearly -1.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. [NYSE:SKT] by around 11,571,533 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 5,151,850 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 59,634,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,357,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKT stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,433,568 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,258,584 shares during the same period.