Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bandwidth Inc. [NASDAQ: BAND] price plunged by -11.35 percent to reach at -$16.81. The company report on February 26, 2021 that Bandwidth to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading enterprise cloud communications company, announced its scheduled participation at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

JMP Securities Technology Conference – Fireside chat with David Morken, CEO and Jeff Hoffman, CFO on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 10:00am Eastern Time.

A sum of 1153447 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 490.69K shares. Bandwidth Inc. shares reached a high of $147.45 and dropped to a low of $129.345 until finishing in the latest session at $131.32.

The one-year BAND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.46. The average equity rating for BAND stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAND shares is $200.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAND stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Bandwidth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Bandwidth Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $130, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on BAND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bandwidth Inc. is set at 11.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.14.

BAND Stock Performance Analysis:

Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.95. With this latest performance, BAND shares dropped by -26.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.52 for Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 169.75, while it was recorded at 150.62 for the last single week of trading, and 153.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bandwidth Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.94 and a Gross Margin at +46.01. Bandwidth Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.82.

Return on Total Capital for BAND is now -2.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.92. Additionally, BAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.74.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Bandwidth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

BAND Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bandwidth Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 136.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAND.

Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,103 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAND stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,380,723, which is approximately 15.754% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,760,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $231.15 million in BAND stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $195.19 million in BAND stock with ownership of nearly 3202.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bandwidth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Bandwidth Inc. [NASDAQ:BAND] by around 4,674,391 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 2,738,923 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 16,212,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,625,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAND stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 567,690 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 769,605 shares during the same period.