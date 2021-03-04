Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE: TALO] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.65 during the day while it closed the day at $11.16. The company report on February 10, 2021 that Talos Energy To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results On March 10, 2021 And Host Earnings Conference Call On March 11, 2021.

Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) intends to release fourth quarter and full year 2020 results for the period ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after the U.S. financial market closes. In addition to this release, Talos Energy will host a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet, on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a webcast link on the Company’s website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investors. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 348-8927 (U.S. toll-free), (855) 669-9657 (Canada toll-free) or (412) 902-4263 (international).

Talos Energy Inc. stock has also gained 2.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TALO stock has inclined by 30.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.60% and gained 35.44% year-on date.

The market cap for TALO stock reached $925.05 million, with 71.29 million shares outstanding and 46.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, TALO reached a trading volume of 1129090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TALO shares is $14.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TALO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Talos Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Talos Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on TALO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Talos Energy Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for TALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

TALO stock trade performance evaluation

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, TALO shares gained by 30.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.10 for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.43, while it was recorded at 10.78 for the last single week of trading, and 8.71 for the last 200 days.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.33 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. Talos Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for TALO is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.10. Additionally, TALO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] managed to generate an average of $133,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Talos Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Talos Energy Inc. [TALO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Talos Energy Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -98.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TALO.

Talos Energy Inc. [TALO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $837 million, or 93.10% of TALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TALO stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 25,581,695, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.48% of the total institutional ownership; APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 19,191,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.18 million in TALO stocks shares; and CARLYLE GROUP INC., currently with $55.35 million in TALO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Talos Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Talos Energy Inc. [NYSE:TALO] by around 7,303,067 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 3,581,023 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 64,144,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,028,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TALO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,125,774 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,523,357 shares during the same period.