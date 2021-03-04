Wall Street Analyst Downgrade eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. What else is Wall St. saying

eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPI] loss -13.49% or -8.46 points to close at $54.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2357851 shares. The company report on March 2, 2021 that eXp World Holdings Announces Record Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results.

Preliminary 2020 Revenue Increases to Record $1.8 Billion, Most Profitable Year in History With Expected Net Income of Over $31 Million.

Virtual Fireside Chat To Be Held on March 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

It opened the trading session at $62.10, the shares rose to $62.74 and dropped to $53.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXPI points out that the company has recorded 143.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1563.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, EXPI reached to a volume of 2357851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPI shares is $61.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for eXp World Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eXp World Holdings Inc. is set at 7.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 67.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 75.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for EXPI stock

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.57. With this latest performance, EXPI shares dropped by -5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 143.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1007.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.39 for eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.43, while it was recorded at 60.50 for the last single week of trading, and 26.16 for the last 200 days.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.90 and a Gross Margin at +8.58. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for EXPI is now -19.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.14. Additionally, EXPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI] managed to generate an average of -$15,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 12.87.eXp World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eXp World Holdings Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eXp World Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at eXp World Holdings Inc. [EXPI]

There are presently around $1,599 million, or 21.60% of EXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,189,964, which is approximately 30.558% of the company’s market cap and around 85.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,776,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $204.8 million in EXPI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $132.03 million in EXPI stock with ownership of nearly -2.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eXp World Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in eXp World Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPI] by around 6,094,270 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 3,578,602 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,818,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,491,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPI stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,019,666 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 634,964 shares during the same period.