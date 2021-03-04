VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Stock trading around $29.19 per share: What’s Next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.49% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.49%. The company report on March 4, 2021 that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential asset real estate investment trust, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 60,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $29.00 per share, all of which will be offered on a forward basis through the forward purchasers or their respective affiliates in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The underwriters were also granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 9,000,000 shares. The offering is expected to close on March 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering, and as representatives of the underwriters in the offering. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Wells Fargo Securities, Union Gaming are acting as bookrunners in the offering. Truist Citizens Capital Markets, Stifel, UBS Investment Bank, Baird, Evercore ISI, Macquarie Capital, Raymond James, Capital One Securities, Ladenburg Thalmann, Loop Capital, Scotiabank, and SMBC Nikko are acting as co-managers in the offering.

Over the last 12 months, VICI stock rose by 18.08%. The one-year VICI Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.96. The average equity rating for VICI stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.50 billion, with 536.56 million shares outstanding and 535.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, VICI stock reached a trading volume of 7635919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $30.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

VICI Stock Performance Analysis:

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 10.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.31 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.43, while it was recorded at 28.65 for the last single week of trading, and 23.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VICI Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.81 and a Gross Margin at +96.97. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +72.76.

Return on Total Capital for VICI is now 6.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.06. Additionally, VICI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] managed to generate an average of $6,065,810 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

VICI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -115.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 8.90%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,731 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,549,332, which is approximately 18.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 55,106,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.36 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 6.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 56,274,659 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 66,976,264 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 449,930,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 573,181,887 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,840,466 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,349,113 shares during the same period.