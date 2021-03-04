The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is -8.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] plunged by -$1.18 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $20.76 during the day while it closed the day at $20.12. The company report on March 3, 2021 that The Wendy’s Company Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results.

The Wendy’s Company (Nasdaq: WEN) reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 3, 2021.

“I could not be more proud of our results and the work that was done by the Wendy’s® System across the globe in 2020 with all the challenges we faced and overcame during the year. I am confident that we have emerged as a stronger, more unified brand that is poised to deliver outsized growth” President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor said. “We accomplished a lot in 2020, including securing our position as the #2 QSR hamburger restaurant chain* in the U.S., achieving our two highest quarterly Global same restaurant sales results in over 15 years, launching our highly successful breakfast daypart, more than doubling our digital sales, enhancing our restaurant economic model, and continuing to enhance access to our brand with net new restaurant development. As we turn the page to 2021, we remain confident in our playbook of investing smartly to drive accelerated growth behind our three major long-term growth pillars: significantly building our breakfast daypart, accelerating our digital business, and expanding our footprint, both Internationally and in the U.S.”.

The Wendy’s Company stock has also loss -1.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WEN stock has declined by -8.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.92% and lost -8.21% year-on date.

The market cap for WEN stock reached $4.43 billion, with 223.91 million shares outstanding and 206.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 7424336 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $25.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 43.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

WEN stock trade performance evaluation

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, WEN shares dropped by -1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.21 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.16, while it was recorded at 20.64 for the last single week of trading, and 21.97 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Wendy’s Company [WEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.02 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. The Wendy’s Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Total Capital for WEN is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 719.20. Additionally, WEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 704.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] managed to generate an average of $10,296 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Wendy’s Company posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 11.75%.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,242 million, or 72.80% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 26,630,629, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,488,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $371.99 million in WEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $350.19 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly 1.997% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Wendy’s Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 16,244,726 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 15,175,644 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 129,725,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,145,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,648,371 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,504,248 shares during the same period.