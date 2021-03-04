The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] Is Currently -12.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] loss -12.78% or -101.98 points to close at $695.93 with a heavy trading volume of 1855846 shares. The company report on February 19, 2021 that The Trade Desk Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results.

Global advertising technology leader The Trade Desk (Nasdaq:TTD) announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

“While 2020 was a uniquely challenging year, it was also a turning point for our industry and our company. We won more share in our fastest growing channels such as CTV and Audio, which helped drive record ad spend of $4.2 billion on our platform in 2020,” said Co-Founder and CEO of The Trade Desk, Jeff Green. “Perhaps just as important, in 2020 we saw several years of advertising disruption and innovation compressed into a few months. Marketers are being more deliberate and data-driven in everything they do, and as a result, they are gravitating to the advertising opportunities of the open internet. With CTV now offering a data-driven alternative to linear, with brands seeking a scalable and brand-safe alternative to user-generated content, and with new identity tools that provide a common currency for the open internet as well as enable better cross channel measurement, the industry is gravitating to the open internet and standardizing on our platform.”.

It opened the trading session at $791.20, the shares rose to $791.6883 and dropped to $691.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TTD points out that the company has recorded 44.59% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -411.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 772.35K shares, TTD reached to a volume of 1855846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $842.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $950 to $1010. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $903, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on TTD stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for TTD shares from 530 to 610.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 48.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 93.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for TTD stock

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.90. With this latest performance, TTD shares dropped by -12.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.54 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 822.48, while it was recorded at 777.23 for the last single week of trading, and 608.08 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.25 and a Gross Margin at +78.61. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 13.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.86. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $156,839 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Trade Desk Inc. posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 27.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]

There are presently around $20,179 million, or 69.20% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,802,393, which is approximately 0.594% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 2,912,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 billion in TTD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.73 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly 5.892% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 1,847,567 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 4,519,116 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 22,629,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,996,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 217 new institutional investments in for a total of 628,690 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 223,351 shares during the same period.