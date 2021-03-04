The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] stock Upgrade by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $67

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] jumped around 1.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $64.96 at the close of the session, up 1.82%. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Schwab Report: Year-End 2020 Self-Directed 401(k) Balances Up 13% Year-Over-Year Despite Ongoing Volatility and Q1 Market Lows.

According to Charles Schwab’s SDBA Indicators Report, an industry-leading benchmark on retirement plan participant investment activity within self-directed brokerage accounts (SDBAs), the average account balance across all participant accounts finished Q4 2020 at $331,664, a 13% increase year-over-year and a 10% increase from Q3 2020.

SDBAs are brokerage accounts within retirement plans, including 401(k)s and other types of retirement plans, that participants can use to invest retirement savings in individual stocks and bonds, as well as exchange-traded funds, mutual funds and other securities that are not part of their retirement plan’s core investment offerings.

The Charles Schwab Corporation stock is now 22.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SCHW Stock saw the intraday high of $66.23 and lowest of $63.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 65.43, which means current price is +27.96% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.33M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 8826997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $65.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $52 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $39 to $56, while Wolfe Research kept a Underperform rating on SCHW stock. On December 01, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SCHW shares from 44 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 24.13.

How has SCHW stock performed recently?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 21.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.73 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.31, while it was recorded at 63.54 for the last single week of trading, and 43.21 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.90 and a Gross Margin at +86.98. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.24.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 9.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.16. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] managed to generate an average of $103,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings analysis for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 9.36%.

Insider trade positions for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

There are presently around $101,401 million, or 73.70% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,492,117, which is approximately 0.087% of the company’s market cap and around 7.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,096,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.28 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.66 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly -9.84% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 659 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 127,933,530 shares. Additionally, 524 investors decreased positions by around 203,912,242 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 1,229,136,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,560,982,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 204 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,176,829 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 76,209,736 shares during the same period.