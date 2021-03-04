The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain 4.92% so far this year. What now?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] closed the trading session at $44.53 on 03/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $43.78, while the highest price level was $45.56. The company report on March 1, 2021 that BNY Mellon to Speak at the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference.

Emily Portney, Chief Financial Officer, and Robin Vince, Vice Chair of BNY Mellon and CEO of Global Market Infrastructure, will speak at the RBC Global Financial Institutions Conference, at 11:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The discussion may include forward-looking statements and other material information.

A live webcast of the audio portion of the conference will be available on the BNY Mellon website (www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations). An archived version of the audio portion will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast and will remain available until April 10, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.92 percent and weekly performance of 0.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, BK reached to a volume of 7385072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $48.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $39, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BK stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 47 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 232.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 15.06.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, BK shares gained by 10.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.64, while it was recorded at 43.48 for the last single week of trading, and 38.63 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.52.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.18. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 12.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,915 million, or 85.20% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 64,062,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.73 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly -1.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 482 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 54,292,341 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 54,936,146 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 629,935,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,163,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,568,648 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,042,012 shares during the same period.