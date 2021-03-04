Ternium S.A. [TX] Is Currently 6.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ternium S.A. [NYSE: TX] price surged by 6.28 percent to reach at $2.16. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Ternium Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium S.A.’s operational data and consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and presented in US dollars ($) and metric tons.

A sum of 1368604 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 437.91K shares. Ternium S.A. shares reached a high of $37.84 and dropped to a low of $35.02 until finishing in the latest session at $36.58.

The one-year TX stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.78. The average equity rating for TX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ternium S.A. [TX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TX shares is $35.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ternium S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $12 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Ternium S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19.50 to $26.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on TX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ternium S.A. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for TX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for TX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

TX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ternium S.A. [TX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.90. With this latest performance, TX shares gained by 33.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.93 for Ternium S.A. [TX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.12, while it was recorded at 33.27 for the last single week of trading, and 21.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ternium S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ternium S.A. [TX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.99 and a Gross Margin at +18.72. Ternium S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.91.

Return on Total Capital for TX is now 8.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ternium S.A. [TX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.68. Additionally, TX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Ternium S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

TX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ternium S.A. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -115.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ternium S.A. go to 18.44%.

Ternium S.A. [TX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,542 million, or 20.30% of TX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TX stocks are: MONEDA S.A. ADMINISTRADORA GENERAL DE FONDOS with ownership of 196,307,677, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 7,341,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.56 million in TX stocks shares; and LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $239.69 million in TX stock with ownership of nearly -20.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ternium S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Ternium S.A. [NYSE:TX] by around 203,302,675 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 10,119,021 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 20,092,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,513,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TX stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 200,145,425 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 4,406,832 shares during the same period.