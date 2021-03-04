Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Revenue clocked in at $7.10 billion, up 19.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] traded at a high on 03/03/21, posting a 1.74 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.60. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Red Conger Receives Ben F. Dickerson III Award.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) is pleased to announce that Harry “Red” Conger, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, has been awarded the Ben F. Dickerson III Award by the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) in recognition of his significant professionalism and contributions to the mining industry.

“The Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration is pleased to recognize Red Conger’s outstanding contributions to the mining industry through the esteemed Ben F. Dickerson III Award,” said Brad Dunn, Chair of the SME Ben F. Dickerson Award Committee. “Red has clearly demonstrated the spirit of this award, through a career that has advanced our shared knowledge of best practices in mining, and his efforts set a higher standard for all of us to follow.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9049062 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Teck Resources Limited stands at 6.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.48%.

The market cap for TECK stock reached $12.12 billion, with 531.10 million shares outstanding and 523.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 9049062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $32.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 15.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.10 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.70, while it was recorded at 21.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.02 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.66.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.33. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.39.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Teck Resources Limited posted 0.91/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 14.54%.

There are presently around $5,144 million, or 64.70% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 22,761,225, which is approximately 0.945% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD., holding 14,030,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.06 million in TECK stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $292.16 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly -8.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 32,511,811 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 46,656,518 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 158,990,829 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,159,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,318,795 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 21,961,737 shares during the same period.