Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] Stock trading around $47.52 per share: What’s Next?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] gained 0.68% on the last trading session, reaching $47.52 price per share at the time. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Spirit Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Virtual J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Mark Suchinski will speak virtually at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference at 5:20 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Access to the webcast will be available at http://investor.spiritaero.com/.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. represents 104.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.08 billion with the latest information. SPR stock price has been found in the range of $47.52 to $49.83.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 6531038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $43.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $29 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $53, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock. On December 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 19 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.51.

Trading performance analysis for SPR stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.83. With this latest performance, SPR shares gained by 36.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.12 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.52, while it was recorded at 45.46 for the last single week of trading, and 28.09 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.14 and a Gross Margin at -11.95. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.56.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -13.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 460.68. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 420.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$60,021 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $3,775 million, or 79.50% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,985,555, which is approximately -1.588% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 5,728,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $272.23 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $260.88 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 173 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 18,386,209 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 18,090,659 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 42,964,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,441,231 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,008,897 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,275,159 shares during the same period.