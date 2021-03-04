Smart Sand Inc. [SND] moved down -18.31: Why It’s Important

Smart Sand Inc. [NASDAQ: SND] traded at a low on 03/03/21, posting a -18.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.99. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Smart Sand, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74192.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1324097 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Smart Sand Inc. stands at 14.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.49%.

The market cap for SND stock reached $123.37 million, with 39.97 million shares outstanding and 23.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 396.29K shares, SND reached a trading volume of 1324097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Smart Sand Inc. [SND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SND shares is $2.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SND stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Smart Sand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $4.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Smart Sand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on SND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart Sand Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SND in the course of the last twelve months was 9.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has SND stock performed recently?

Smart Sand Inc. [SND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, SND shares gained by 60.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 116.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for Smart Sand Inc. [SND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 3.24 for the last single week of trading, and 1.59 for the last 200 days.

Smart Sand Inc. [SND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smart Sand Inc. [SND] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.92 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Smart Sand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.57.

Return on Total Capital for SND is now 19.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smart Sand Inc. [SND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.80. Additionally, SND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smart Sand Inc. [SND] managed to generate an average of $110,958 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Smart Sand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Smart Sand Inc. [SND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smart Sand Inc. posted 0/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smart Sand Inc. go to -2.60%.

Insider trade positions for Smart Sand Inc. [SND]

There are presently around $56 million, or 43.30% of SND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SND stocks are: CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 10,920,445, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,611,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.82 million in SND stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $2.99 million in SND stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smart Sand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Smart Sand Inc. [NASDAQ:SND] by around 11,789,012 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 237,066 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 6,774,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,800,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SND stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,198,800 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 117,092 shares during the same period.