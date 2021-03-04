Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] Is Currently 7.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE: STNG] surged by $1.22 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.48 during the day while it closed the day at $17.17. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Leading LPG, LNG, Crude and Product Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 15th Annual International Shipping Forum Tuesday & Wednesday, March 2 & 3, 2021.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock has also gained 7.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STNG stock has inclined by 48.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 45.02% and gained 53.44% year-on date.

The market cap for STNG stock reached $1.06 billion, with 54.27 million shares outstanding and 46.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, STNG reached a trading volume of 2532701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNG shares is $19.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $37, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on STNG stock. On May 16, 2019, analysts increased their price target for STNG shares from 29 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scorpio Tankers Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

STNG stock trade performance evaluation

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.45. With this latest performance, STNG shares gained by 36.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.58 for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.57, while it was recorded at 15.83 for the last single week of trading, and 12.96 for the last 200 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.63 and a Gross Margin at +35.85. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Total Capital for STNG is now 5.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.54. Additionally, STNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scorpio Tankers Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNG.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $395 million, or 43.00% of STNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,956,640, which is approximately 7.413% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,594,718 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.55 million in STNG stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, currently with $28.48 million in STNG stock with ownership of nearly 240.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scorpio Tankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE:STNG] by around 4,832,758 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 5,713,839 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,462,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,009,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,071,486 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,455,367 shares during the same period.