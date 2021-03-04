Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] moved down -13.90: Why It’s Important

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] slipped around -0.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.61 at the close of the session, down -13.90%. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Salarius Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager in connection with the public offering.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 76.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SLRX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.92 and lowest of $1.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.50, which means current price is +76.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, SLRX reached a trading volume of 2567831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has SLRX stock performed recently?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.41. With this latest performance, SLRX shares gained by 42.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5110, while it was recorded at 1.8360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1580 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -238.53. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.23.

Return on Total Capital for SLRX is now -81.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.75. Additionally, SLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] managed to generate an average of -$867,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 697.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Earnings analysis for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -12.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -11.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLRX.

Insider trade positions for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]

There are presently around $7 million, or 26.30% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,657,242, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,505,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 million in SLRX stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.58 million in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 39.616% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 3,585,728 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 69,929 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 607,539 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,263,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,324,123 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 11,621 shares during the same period.