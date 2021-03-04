Roku Inc. [ROKU] Stock trading around $369.50 per share: What’s Next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] plunged by -$20.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $402.9796 during the day while it closed the day at $369.50. The company report on March 2, 2021 that Roku and Nielsen Announce Strategic Alliance.

Roku to Acquire Nielsen’s Advanced Video Advertising Business, Accelerating Roku’s Launch of Dynamic Ad Insertion for TV Programmers and Marketers.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Nielsen and Roku Will Expand Traditional TV and TV Streaming Coverage Across Roku’s Platform to Help Standardize Cross-Media Measurement.

Roku Inc. stock has also loss -10.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROKU stock has inclined by 25.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 112.99% and gained 11.29% year-on date.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $45.34 billion, with 127.40 million shares outstanding and 99.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 7012180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $456.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $240 to $400. The new note on the price target was released on February 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $380 to $500, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 28.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 35.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROKU in the course of the last twelve months was 689.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.70. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -11.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 240.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.77 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 403.80, while it was recorded at 391.46 for the last single week of trading, and 237.70 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.98.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.32. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,207 million, or 73.20% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,686,337, which is approximately 8.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,005,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.36 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 2.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 10,765,375 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 11,342,213 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 59,642,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,749,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 216 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,022,225 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,012,950 shares during the same period.