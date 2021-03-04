Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] Stock trading around $21.89 per share: What’s Next?

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] loss -5.61% on the last trading session, reaching $21.89 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Pure Storage and Equinix Collaborate to Deliver Physical Infrastructure at Software Speed.

Pure Storage® on Equinix Metal™ Is a Full Stack, Bare Metal Solution That Is Embedded, Global, and Cloud Connected, Providing Complete Control and Flexibility.

Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as a service in a multi-cloud world, and Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world’s digital infrastructure company™, announced Pure Storage on Equinix Metal, a Bare Metal as a Service storage offering that delivers a unified, connected platform for any stage of an organization’s cloud journey.

Pure Storage Inc. represents 269.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.06 billion with the latest information. PSTG stock price has been found in the range of $21.74 to $23.53.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.83M shares, PSTG reached a trading volume of 8539882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSTG stock. On February 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PSTG shares from 20 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 44.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for PSTG stock

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.02. With this latest performance, PSTG shares dropped by -7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.98 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.47, while it was recorded at 23.33 for the last single week of trading, and 19.04 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.66 and a Gross Margin at +68.22. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.75.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now -14.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.12. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.83.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pure Storage Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 86.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 33.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

There are presently around $5,486 million, or 89.10% of PSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 41,161,248, which is approximately 60.828% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,232,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $486.68 million in PSTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $475.6 million in PSTG stock with ownership of nearly 2.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pure Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG] by around 34,798,531 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 20,747,405 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 195,055,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 250,601,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTG stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,062,258 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,021,613 shares during the same period.