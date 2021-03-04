PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Revenue clocked in at $15.12 billion, up 127.32% YTD: What’s Next?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] gained 6.53% or 0.99 points to close at $16.14 with a heavy trading volume of 6400015 shares. The company report on February 27, 2021 that PBF Energy to Participate in Raymond James Institutional Investor Conference.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) announced that members of its management team will participate in Raymond James’ 42nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference on March 2, 2021.

About PBF Energy Inc.PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

It opened the trading session at $15.49, the shares rose to $16.91 and dropped to $15.475, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBF points out that the company has recorded 88.55% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -297.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 6400015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $8.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.81.

Trading performance analysis for PBF stock

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 89.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.36 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.55, while it was recorded at 15.03 for the last single week of trading, and 8.63 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.71 and a Gross Margin at -11.15. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.21.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now -27.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 339.55. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 333.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of -$373,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PBF Energy Inc. posted -1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $1,440 million, or 77.10% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,947,261, which is approximately -0.073% of the company’s market cap and around 20.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,437,356 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $168.46 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $133.04 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -7.219% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 13,652,806 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 16,301,927 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 59,237,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,192,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,866,975 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,510,507 shares during the same period.