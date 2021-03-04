Odeon slashes price target on Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] – find out why.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated [NYSE: LEE] gained 13.31% on the last trading session, reaching $2.81 price per share at the time. The company report on February 18, 2021 that Lee launches Feast and Field, new food-focused digital magazine.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced the launch of Feast and Field, a new food-focused digital magazine exploring farming, food production, culinary history and cooking.

“Food is deeper than the dish from your favorite restaurant and broader than a go-to recipe,” said Cat Neville, executive editor of Feast and Field. “Food touches every one of us and Feast and Field will give readers the full story of how it all happens, from the field to the plate.”Feastandfield.net is set to launch nationwide and across all Lee markets on March 15, 2021.Feast and Field will give readers an up-close look at food in an approachable way that inspires and captivates a broad national audience. Through in-depth profiles and enticing recipes as well as engaging photography and video, this new publication will educate American consumers and empower them to make informed choices, becoming more deeply connected with their communities.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated represents 56.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $176.50 million with the latest information. LEE stock price has been found in the range of $2.45 to $2.94.

If compared to the average trading volume of 512.57K shares, LEE reached a trading volume of 1761462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE]:

Odeon have made an estimate for Lee Enterprises Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2015. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2008, representing the official price target for Lee Enterprises Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5, while Deutsche Securities kept a Hold rating on LEE stock. On July 01, 2008, analysts decreased their price target for LEE shares from 14 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lee Enterprises Incorporated is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for LEE stock

Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.12. With this latest performance, LEE shares gained by 93.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 218.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.33 for Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.67, while it was recorded at 2.40 for the last single week of trading, and 1.14 for the last 200 days.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.09 and a Gross Margin at +50.91. Lee Enterprises Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.50.

Return on Total Capital for LEE is now 11.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.66. Additionally, LEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE] managed to generate an average of -$553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Lee Enterprises Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lee Enterprises Incorporated go to 3.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lee Enterprises Incorporated [LEE]

There are presently around $57 million, or 39.30% of LEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEE stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 5,078,042, which is approximately 11.302% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; ALDEN GLOBAL CAPITAL LLC, holding 4,099,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.17 million in LEE stocks shares; and SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.06 million in LEE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lee Enterprises Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Lee Enterprises Incorporated [NYSE:LEE] by around 1,204,130 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 3,277,427 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 18,467,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,948,725 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 603,516 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,460,385 shares during the same period.