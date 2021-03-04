New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] Stock trading around $5.90 per share: What’s Next?

New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX: GBR] price surged by 7.66 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on November 17, 2020 that New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), ( the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based company, reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $2,182,000 or ($0.43) per share, compared to a net loss of $2,320,000 or ($0.45) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded net revenue from continuing operations of $82,000 and net income from discontinued operations of $2,100,000. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $22,000 from continuing operations and a loss of $2,342,000 from discontinued operations.

A sum of 1089281 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.55M shares. New Concept Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $6.35 and dropped to a low of $5.10 until finishing in the latest session at $5.90.

Guru’s Opinion on New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Concept Energy Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 149.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GBR Stock Performance Analysis:

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.28. With this latest performance, GBR shares dropped by -27.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 357.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 501.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.93 for New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.77, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Concept Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.10 and a Gross Margin at -16.27. New Concept Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -398.64.

Return on Total Capital for GBR is now -13.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.17. Additionally, GBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] managed to generate an average of -$470,400 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.New Concept Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 38.80 and a Current Ratio set at 38.80.

New Concept Energy Inc. [GBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.40% of GBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 71,390, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 45.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in GBR stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $82000.0 in GBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Concept Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in New Concept Energy Inc. [AMEX:GBR] by around 86,387 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 54,593 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 24,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,387 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,316 shares during the same period.