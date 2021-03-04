Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] moved up 21.44: Why It’s Important

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NYSE: NTP] jumped around 2.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.50 at the close of the session, up 21.44%. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Nam Tai Issues Statement in Connection with Litigation Filed by IsZo Capital Management.

Nam Tai Property Inc. (“Nam Tai” or the “Company”) (NYSE Symbol: NTP) provided an update on the litigation filed by IsZo Capital LP (together with its affiliates, “IsZo”) against the Company in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in the High Court of Justice in the British Virgin Islands (the “Court”).

On March 3, 2021, the Court handed down a judgment holding that the private placement previously announced by the Company on October 5, 2020 was void and should be set aside, and that the Company shall convene a special meeting of shareholders regarding the election of directors as soon as possible. The judgment follows legal proceedings instituted by IsZo Capital LP against the Company and other parties.

Nam Tai Property Inc. stock is now 96.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTP Stock saw the intraday high of $12.45 and lowest of $10.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.82, which means current price is +110.27% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 99.40K shares, NTP reached a trading volume of 1889492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nam Tai Property Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.36.

How has NTP stock performed recently?

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.86. With this latest performance, NTP shares gained by 45.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.16 for Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 9.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.04 for the last 200 days.

Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.41 and a Gross Margin at +55.80. Nam Tai Property Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.71.

Return on Total Capital for NTP is now 4.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.66. Additionally, NTP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.60.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Nam Tai Property Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nam Tai Property Inc. go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for Nam Tai Property Inc. [NTP]

There are presently around $119 million, or 17.40% of NTP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTP stocks are: IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD. with ownership of 5,774,800, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.50% of the total institutional ownership; ISZO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,152,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.33 million in NTP stocks shares; and KAHN BROTHERS GROUP INC /DE/, currently with $13.38 million in NTP stock with ownership of nearly -18.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nam Tai Property Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Nam Tai Property Inc. [NYSE:NTP] by around 721,403 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 966,689 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 10,883,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,571,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTP stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 243,402 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 574,949 shares during the same period.