Market cap of Veritiv Corporation [VRTV] reaches 572.39M – now what?

Veritiv Corporation [NYSE: VRTV] traded at a high on 03/03/21, posting a 40.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $35.53. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Veritiv Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Net Income and a $50 Million Stock Repurchase Program.

Reports Fiscal Year Net Sales of $6.3 Billion, Record Net Income of $34.2 Million, Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.14 and $2.08, Adjusted EBITDA of $187.6 Million, and Record Low Net Leverage Ratio of 2.1x.

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV), a full-service provider of business-to-business distribution solutions, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8785982 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Veritiv Corporation stands at 18.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.37%.

The market cap for VRTV stock reached $572.39 million, with 15.89 million shares outstanding and 13.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 104.92K shares, VRTV reached a trading volume of 8785982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTV shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Veritiv Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $37 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Veritiv Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on VRTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veritiv Corporation is set at 2.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTV in the course of the last twelve months was 2.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Veritiv Corporation [VRTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.37. With this latest performance, VRTV shares gained by 86.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 104.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 203.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.93 for Veritiv Corporation [VRTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.16, while it was recorded at 26.89 for the last single week of trading, and 17.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veritiv Corporation [VRTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.88 and a Gross Margin at +11.63. Veritiv Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.39.

Return on Total Capital for VRTV is now 4.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veritiv Corporation [VRTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 227.92. Additionally, VRTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 208.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veritiv Corporation [VRTV] managed to generate an average of -$3,687 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.90.Veritiv Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veritiv Corporation posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTV.

There are presently around $517 million, or 93.90% of VRTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTV stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 3,564,439, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,939,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.91 million in VRTV stocks shares; and BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC, currently with $49.17 million in VRTV stock with ownership of nearly -50.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Veritiv Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Veritiv Corporation [NYSE:VRTV] by around 1,490,422 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 1,975,675 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 11,078,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,544,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTV stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 423,426 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 103,153 shares during the same period.