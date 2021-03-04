Market cap of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] reaches 131.62M – now what?

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: YGMZ] gained 25.18% on the last trading session, reaching $10.64 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2021 that MingZhu Logistics and Huawei Logistics Enter Strategic Cooperation Agreement.

Crucial, Integrated Link Between Manufacturers and Railway Transport.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (“MingZhu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YGMZ), a leading trucking service provider, announced a significant new strategic cooperation with Guangdong Huawei Modern Logistics Co., Ltd (“Huawei Logistics”). The cooperation agreement will leverage MingZhu’s trucking fleets and logistics expertise to provide a crucial, integrated link to and from Huawei Logistics’ CHINARAILWAYExpress operation (“CRexpress”).

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited represents 12.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $131.62 million with the latest information. YGMZ stock price has been found in the range of $9.0901 to $12.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, YGMZ reached a trading volume of 9457645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for YGMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60.

Trading performance analysis for YGMZ stock

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YGMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.06, while it was recorded at 9.07 for the last single week of trading.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +13.22. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for YGMZ is now 18.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.02. Additionally, YGMZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.22.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of YGMZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YGMZ stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 23,951, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 74.25% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 5,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53000.0 in YGMZ stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $18000.0 in YGMZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:YGMZ] by around 32,196 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YGMZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,196 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.