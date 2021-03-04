Market cap of Metromile Inc. [MILE] reaches 1.52B – now what?

Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ: MILE] slipped around -2.32 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.03 at the close of the session, down -16.17%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Metromile Appoints Junna Ro as General Counsel.

Former AAA insurer chief ethics and compliance officer and Symantec corporate counsel joins leading digital insurance platform.

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW), a leading digital insurance platform and pay-per-mile auto insurer, announced insurance industry veteran Junna Ro joined the company as general counsel. In her role, Ro oversees a growing team of legal, regulatory and compliance professionals as a member of the leadership team.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, MILE reached a trading volume of 4831491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Metromile Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.92.

Metromile Inc. [MILE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.15.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.18 for Metromile Inc. [MILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.43, while it was recorded at 14.29 for the last single week of trading.

Metromile Inc. [MILE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.38.

Insider trade positions for Metromile Inc. [MILE]

49 institutional holders increased their position in Metromile Inc. [NASDAQ:MILE] by around 11,099,499 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,099,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MILE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,099,499 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.