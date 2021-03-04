Market cap of Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] reaches 194.17M – now what?

Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: HTBX] closed the trading session at $8.58 on 03/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.3001, while the highest price level was $9.47. The company report on February 16, 2021 that HTBX: HS-110 Phase 2 Interim Data.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

NASDAQ:HTBX.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.07 percent and weekly performance of 1.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, HTBX reached to a volume of 4261831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Heat Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Heat Biologics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heat Biologics Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18.

HTBX stock trade performance evaluation

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, HTBX shares gained by 18.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.69 for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.50, while it was recorded at 8.11 for the last single week of trading, and 8.46 for the last 200 days.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -636.11. Heat Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -656.51.

Return on Total Capital for HTBX is now -85.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.21. Additionally, HTBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] managed to generate an average of -$556,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Heat Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 31.30 and a Current Ratio set at 31.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Heat Biologics Inc. posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTBX.

Heat Biologics Inc. [HTBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 12.10% of HTBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,044,784, which is approximately 20.683% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 343,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 million in HTBX stocks shares; and QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD, currently with $1.45 million in HTBX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heat Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Heat Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:HTBX] by around 763,759 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 60,194 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,500,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,324,397 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTBX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 490,745 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 47,281 shares during the same period.