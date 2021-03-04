Market cap of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] reaches 2.17B – now what?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: BFT] loss -6.69% on the last trading session, reaching $14.78 price per share at the time. The company report on December 24, 2020 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds BFT, RESI, CIT, and ALSK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II represents 146.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.17 billion with the latest information. BFT stock price has been found in the range of $14.62 to $16.06.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.69M shares, BFT reached a trading volume of 9220060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II is set at 1.20

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.60.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.17, while it was recorded at 15.39 for the last single week of trading.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE:BFT] by around 52,135,299 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,135,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BFT stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,135,299 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.