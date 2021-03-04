Market cap of Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] reaches 2.67B – now what?

Dycom Industries Inc. [NYSE: DY] jumped around 9.64 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $87.15 at the close of the session, up 12.44%. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Dycom Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/75096.

Dycom Industries Inc. stock is now 15.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DY Stock saw the intraday high of $89.14 and lowest of $74.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 93.59, which means current price is +23.55% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 388.64K shares, DY reached a trading volume of 1456252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DY shares is $87.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dycom Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $46 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Dycom Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $42, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on DY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dycom Industries Inc. is set at 5.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for DY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for DY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has DY stock performed recently?

Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.15. With this latest performance, DY shares gained by 0.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 251.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.23 for Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.60, while it was recorded at 79.17 for the last single week of trading, and 61.20 for the last 200 days.

Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.53 and a Gross Margin at +11.15. Dycom Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.71.

Return on Total Capital for DY is now 6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.88. Additionally, DY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dycom Industries Inc. [DY] managed to generate an average of $3,757 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.55.Dycom Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dycom Industries Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -666.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dycom Industries Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Dycom Industries Inc. [DY]

There are presently around $2,336 million, or 95.90% of DY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,653,826, which is approximately -13.645% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,401,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.66 million in DY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $224.29 million in DY stock with ownership of nearly 3.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dycom Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Dycom Industries Inc. [NYSE:DY] by around 2,688,069 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 3,587,032 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 23,859,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,134,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 888,520 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 391,394 shares during the same period.