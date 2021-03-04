Market Analysts see Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Evogene Ltd. [NASDAQ: EVGN] plunged by -$0.65 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.84 during the day while it closed the day at $5.27. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Evogene Ltd. to Host Earnings Call.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 3, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/74596.

Evogene Ltd. stock has also loss -21.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVGN stock has inclined by 51.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 154.59% and gained 12.13% year-on date.

The market cap for EVGN stock reached $212.84 million, with 40.39 million shares outstanding and 29.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, EVGN reached a trading volume of 2038244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Evogene Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2013, representing the official price target for Evogene Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evogene Ltd. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 264.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71.

EVGN stock trade performance evaluation

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.34. With this latest performance, EVGN shares dropped by -17.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 154.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 284.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -3019.92 and a Gross Margin at -312.08. Evogene Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2405.31.

Return on Total Capital for EVGN is now -39.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.92. Additionally, EVGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evogene Ltd. [EVGN] managed to generate an average of -$451,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Evogene Ltd. [EVGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50 million, or 23.92% of EVGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGN stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,594,499, which is approximately -0.527% of the company’s market cap and around 18.12% of the total institutional ownership; WADDELL & REED FINANCIAL INC, holding 2,757,223 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.53 million in EVGN stocks shares; and SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.16 million in EVGN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evogene Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Evogene Ltd. [NASDAQ:EVGN] by around 1,506,702 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 438,308 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 7,616,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,561,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,048,093 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 130,282 shares during the same period.