Market Analysts see Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] gaining to $38. Time to buy?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] traded at a low on 03/03/21, posting a -4.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.87. The company report on February 24, 2021 that Elanco Animal Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results.

Fourth quarter 2020 revenue was $1,139.7 million, growth of 45 percent, comprised of $743.4 million from the legacy Elanco portfolio and $396.3 million from the legacy Bayer portfolio. Full year 2020 revenue was $3,273.3 million, growth of 7 percent, comprised of $2,681.4 million from the legacy Elanco portfolio and $591.9 million from the legacy Bayer portfolio.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Fourth quarter 2020 earnings per share (EPS) was $(0.66) (reported), or $0.12 (adjusted). Full year 2020 EPS was $(1.27) (reported), or $0.47 (adjusted).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13385108 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stands at 5.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.75%.

The market cap for ELAN stock reached $14.07 billion, with 462.40 million shares outstanding and 452.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, ELAN reached a trading volume of 13385108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $32.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $25, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on ELAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45.

How has ELAN stock performed recently?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 3.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.48, while it was recorded at 32.29 for the last single week of trading, and 27.48 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.11.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 6.67%.

Insider trade positions for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

There are presently around $14,820 million, or 98.30% of ELAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,732,062, which is approximately 5.612% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 41,440,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in ELAN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $1.13 billion in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -2.826% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 281 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 85,375,632 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 40,880,764 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 332,008,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 458,264,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,992,542 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,196,081 shares during the same period.