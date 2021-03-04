MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] stock Reiterated by Needham analyst, price target now $25

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [NYSE: MX] traded at a high on 03/03/21, posting a 14.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.48. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Magnachip to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (“Magnachip”) (NYSE: MX) announced that members of its executive management will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:.

Loop Capital Market’s 2021 Consumer, Industrial & TMT Investor ConferenceOne-on-one and group meetings on March 11 and March 12, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3011616 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation stands at 6.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.77%.

The market cap for MX stock reached $743.85 million, with 35.28 million shares outstanding and 34.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 604.82K shares, MX reached a trading volume of 3011616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MX shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10.50 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for MX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has MX stock performed recently?

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.87. With this latest performance, MX shares gained by 21.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.81 for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.24, while it was recorded at 19.31 for the last single week of trading, and 13.66 for the last 200 days.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.44 and a Gross Margin at +25.31. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.25.

Return on Total Capital for MX is now 8.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.50. Additionally, MX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation go to 38.00%.

Insider trade positions for MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [MX]

There are presently around $661 million, or 98.80% of MX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MX stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,214,537, which is approximately 9.355% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 2,959,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.73 million in MX stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $49.2 million in MX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation [NYSE:MX] by around 5,231,181 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 4,987,175 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 24,889,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,108,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,137,397 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,427,720 shares during the same period.