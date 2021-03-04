Isoray Inc. [ISR] stock Initiated by Lake Street analyst, price target now $3

Isoray Inc. [AMEX: ISR] loss -14.18% or -0.2 points to close at $1.21 with a heavy trading volume of 9651131 shares. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Isoray to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference.

Isoray, Inc. (NYSE American: ISR), a medical technology company and seed brachytherapy innovator, announced that Chief Executive Officer Lori Woods will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17 at 11:20 a.m. ET. CEO Woods and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Hunt will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Isoray’s Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://isoray.com/investors/presentations/. An on-demand replay of the presentation will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the Investor Relations section of the website and will be available for 90 days.

It opened the trading session at $1.41, the shares rose to $1.41 and dropped to $1.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ISR points out that the company has recorded 84.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -245.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.30M shares, ISR reached to a volume of 9651131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Isoray Inc. [ISR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISR shares is $2.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Isoray Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Isoray Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on ISR stock. On November 10, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for ISR shares from 5 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Isoray Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.07.

Trading performance analysis for ISR stock

Isoray Inc. [ISR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.03. With this latest performance, ISR shares dropped by -25.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.01 for Isoray Inc. [ISR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4507, while it was recorded at 1.4000 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7956 for the last 200 days.

Isoray Inc. [ISR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Isoray Inc. [ISR] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.66 and a Gross Margin at +52.93. Isoray Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.60.

Return on Total Capital for ISR is now -49.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.56. Additionally, ISR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Isoray Inc. [ISR] managed to generate an average of -$65,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Isoray Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Isoray Inc. [ISR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Isoray Inc. posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Isoray Inc. [ISR]

There are presently around $11 million, or 6.20% of ISR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,794,971, which is approximately -0.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,348,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.9 million in ISR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.63 million in ISR stock with ownership of nearly 0.155% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Isoray Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Isoray Inc. [AMEX:ISR] by around 2,083,562 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 237,668 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 6,369,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,691,105 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISR stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 829,529 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 135,087 shares during the same period.