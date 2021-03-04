iBio Inc. [IBIO] Revenue clocked in at $2.30 million, up 50.48% YTD: What’s Next?

iBio Inc. [AMEX: IBIO] price plunged by -8.14 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on February 17, 2021 that iBio Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“We successfully executed against our strategic priorities during the quarter as we continued to transform the Company by advancing our pipeline, diversifying our customer base, and growing our revenues,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio.

A sum of 7950401 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.31M shares. iBio Inc. shares reached a high of $1.74 and dropped to a low of $1.57 until finishing in the latest session at $1.58.

The one-year IBIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.8. The average equity rating for IBIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on iBio Inc. [IBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBIO shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for iBio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2020, representing the official price target for iBio Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iBio Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 155.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

IBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

iBio Inc. [IBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.39. With this latest performance, IBIO shares dropped by -15.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for iBio Inc. [IBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6794, while it was recorded at 1.7440 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0682 for the last 200 days.

Insight into iBio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iBio Inc. [IBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -854.88. iBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1003.60.

Return on Total Capital for IBIO is now -23.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, iBio Inc. [IBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.12. Additionally, IBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iBio Inc. [IBIO] managed to generate an average of -$4,109,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.iBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.00 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.

iBio Inc. [IBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48 million, or 14.20% of IBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBIO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,575,051, which is approximately 112.46% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,698,318 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 million in IBIO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.9 million in IBIO stock with ownership of nearly 64.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in iBio Inc. [AMEX:IBIO] by around 15,317,811 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 991,595 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,017,957 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,327,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBIO stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,872,977 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 152,414 shares during the same period.