For ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI], Analyst sees a rise to $60. What next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] traded at a low on 03/03/21, posting a -14.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.79. The company report on February 23, 2021 that ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following virtual investor events in March. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.

JMP Securities Technology Conference, March 2, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5070925 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at 10.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.30%.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $18.90 billion, with 155.79 million shares outstanding and 68.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 5070925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $64.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $50 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2020, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 4.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.46. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.11% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.96 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.77, while it was recorded at 53.19 for the last single week of trading.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.69 and a Gross Margin at +73.50. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Total Capital for ZI is now 3.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.03. Additionally, ZI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.48.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 36.62%.

Insider trade positions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 24,633,004 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 9,163,761 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 146,014,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,810,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,750,791 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 664,249 shares during the same period.