For Ross Stores Inc. [ROST], Analyst sees a rise to $126. What next?

Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ: ROST] traded at a low on 03/03/21, posting a -5.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $111.05. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Ross Stores Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Results.

Reinstates Quarterly Dividend.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Provides First Quarter Guidance and Fiscal 2021 Outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6374713 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ross Stores Inc. stands at 4.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.83%.

The market cap for ROST stock reached $40.31 billion, with 352.48 million shares outstanding and 347.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, ROST reached a trading volume of 6374713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROST shares is $128.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROST stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Ross Stores Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ross Stores Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $96 to $101, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on ROST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ross Stores Inc. is set at 3.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROST in the course of the last twelve months was 21.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ROST stock performed recently?

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.16. With this latest performance, ROST shares dropped by -1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 118.07, while it was recorded at 116.93 for the last single week of trading, and 100.98 for the last 200 days.

Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.38 and a Gross Margin at +28.07. Ross Stores Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.36.

Return on Total Capital for ROST is now 41.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.83. Additionally, ROST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ross Stores Inc. [ROST] managed to generate an average of $17,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 161.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.94.Ross Stores Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ross Stores Inc. posted -0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,000.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ross Stores Inc. go to 4.82%.

Insider trade positions for Ross Stores Inc. [ROST]

There are presently around $33,654 million, or 88.00% of ROST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROST stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 47,968,736, which is approximately 0.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,547,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in ROST stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.86 billion in ROST stock with ownership of nearly -8.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ross Stores Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Ross Stores Inc. [NASDAQ:ROST] by around 18,771,075 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 16,271,095 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 268,013,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,056,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROST stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,035,048 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,336,421 shares during the same period.