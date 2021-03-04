For Callon Petroleum Company [CPE], Analyst sees a rise to $26. What next?

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE: CPE] jumped around 4.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.05 at the close of the session, up 18.24%. The company report on February 25, 2021 that Callon Petroleum Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Provides 2021 Plan Focused on Free Cash Flow and Debt Reduction Initiatives.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) (“Callon” or the “Company”) reported results of operations for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2020.

Presentation slides accompanying this earnings release are available on the Company’s website at www.callon.com located on the “Presentations” page within the Investors section of the site.

Callon Petroleum Company stock is now 135.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPE Stock saw the intraday high of $32.95 and lowest of $26.8556 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.69, which means current price is +154.09% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, CPE reached a trading volume of 7167077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPE shares is $17.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Callon Petroleum Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Callon Petroleum Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on CPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Callon Petroleum Company is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

How has CPE stock performed recently?

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.51. With this latest performance, CPE shares gained by 117.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 368.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.18 for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.68, while it was recorded at 27.12 for the last single week of trading, and 11.22 for the last 200 days.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.14. Callon Petroleum Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -245.23.

Return on Total Capital for CPE is now 2.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 423.35. Additionally, CPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] managed to generate an average of -$8,361,785 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Callon Petroleum Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Callon Petroleum Company posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPE.

Insider trade positions for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

There are presently around $506 million, or 42.80% of CPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,054,348, which is approximately 1.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,240,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.57 million in CPE stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $43.81 million in CPE stock with ownership of nearly 156.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Callon Petroleum Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE] by around 3,636,066 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,247,339 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 9,428,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,312,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPE stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,051,397 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 563,258 shares during the same period.