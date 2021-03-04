Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] is 24.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE: FVRR] loss -13.04% on the last trading session, reaching $242.99 price per share at the time. The company report on March 3, 2021 that Fiverr Launches Follow-On Offering.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) (“Fiverr”) announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of $700,000,000 of its ordinary shares. Fiverr also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the ordinary shares sold in the offering at the public offering price, less underwriting commissions.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed offering of ordinary shares. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are also acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering.

Fiverr International Ltd. represents 32.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.52 billion with the latest information. FVRR stock price has been found in the range of $239.005 to $270.8097.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, FVRR reached a trading volume of 1680804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FVRR shares is $311.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FVRR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Fiverr International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Fiverr International Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $148 to $190, while UBS kept a Sell rating on FVRR stock. On January 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FVRR shares from 185 to 270.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiverr International Ltd. is set at 24.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for FVRR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for FVRR in the course of the last twelve months was 567.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Trading performance analysis for FVRR stock

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.06. With this latest performance, FVRR shares gained by 7.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 659.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FVRR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.41 for Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 248.27, while it was recorded at 269.24 for the last single week of trading, and 155.01 for the last 200 days.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.56 and a Gross Margin at +82.53. Fiverr International Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.81.

Return on Total Capital for FVRR is now -2.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.67. Additionally, FVRR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR] managed to generate an average of -$27,174 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 44.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Fiverr International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fiverr International Ltd. posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FVRR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiverr International Ltd. [FVRR]

There are presently around $4,972 million, or 55.80% of FVRR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FVRR stocks are: ACCEL LONDON III ASSOCIATES L.P. with ownership of 2,746,066, which is approximately -10% of the company’s market cap and around 31.02% of the total institutional ownership; SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,830,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.86 million in FVRR stocks shares; and DEER VII & CO. LTD., currently with $421.63 million in FVRR stock with ownership of nearly -43.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiverr International Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Fiverr International Ltd. [NYSE:FVRR] by around 6,200,990 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 6,091,493 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 8,167,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,459,822 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FVRR stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,598,348 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 915,905 shares during the same period.