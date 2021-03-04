Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] is 30.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Entravision Communications Corporation [NYSE: EVC] surged by $0.31 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.60 during the day while it closed the day at $3.58. The company report on March 4, 2021 that Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) (“Entravision” or the “Company”), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.025 per share on the Company’s Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of approximately $2.1 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on March 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2021, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. The Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Board.

Entravision Communications Corporation stock has also gained 10.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVC stock has inclined by 23.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 135.53% and gained 30.18% year-on date.

The market cap for EVC stock reached $301.40 million, with 84.19 million shares outstanding and 56.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 264.86K shares, EVC reached a trading volume of 1478189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVC shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Financial have made an estimate for Entravision Communications Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $9 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Entravision Communications Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVC stock. On January 08, 2015, analysts increased their price target for EVC shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entravision Communications Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVC in the course of the last twelve months was 32.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

EVC stock trade performance evaluation

Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.84. With this latest performance, EVC shares gained by 8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.57 for Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.15 for the last 200 days.

Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Entravision Communications Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.21.

Return on Total Capital for EVC is now 3.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.47. Additionally, EVC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] managed to generate an average of -$17,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Entravision Communications Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entravision Communications Corporation posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVC.

Entravision Communications Corporation [EVC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $169 million, or 80.00% of EVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVC stocks are: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC with ownership of 10,144,244, which is approximately 12.262% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,000,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.62 million in EVC stocks shares; and ANGELO GORDON & CO LP, currently with $15.22 million in EVC stock with ownership of nearly -21.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entravision Communications Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Entravision Communications Corporation [NYSE:EVC] by around 5,531,156 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,635,805 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 37,177,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,344,360 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVC stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 989,188 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 243,525 shares during the same period.