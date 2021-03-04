ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] is 228.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NDRA] closed the trading session at $2.46 on 03/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.36, while the highest price level was $3.05. The company report on March 2, 2021 that ENDRA Life Sciences to Participate in Two Upcoming Investment Conferences.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investment conferences.

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference, March 9-10, 2021. Management will deliver a company presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings. A webcast of the recorded presentation will be accessible on demand beginning Tuesday, March 9, 2021 for registered participants of the conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 228.00 percent and weekly performance of 8.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 200.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 199.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, NDRA reached to a volume of 7125962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.37. With this latest performance, NDRA shares gained by 21.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 200.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 127.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.98 for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.76, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 1.07 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for NDRA is now -185.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -234.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -184.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.85. Additionally, NDRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] managed to generate an average of -$887,064 per employee.ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. posted -1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -313.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDRA.

There are presently around $7 million, or 8.10% of NDRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDRA stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,300,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; ICM ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/WA, holding 409,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 million in NDRA stocks shares; and WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $0.81 million in NDRA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NDRA] by around 2,229,439 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 116,792 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 694,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,041,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDRA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,111,359 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 106,679 shares during the same period.